NEMA Announces Debra Phillips As Next President And Chief Executive Officer

ROSSLYN, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) announced today that Debra Phillips will be the next President and CEO of NEMA.

Phillips joins NEMA from the American Petroleum Institute, where she led the Standard-setting, revenue-generating businesses and global operations division as Senior Vice President of Global Industry Services. Phillips previously served as Vice President of Sustainability at the American Chemistry Council and earlier in her career held director and engineering positions in private-sector chemical and manufacturing companies.

"Debra's leadership and track record of success will not only serve NEMA Member companies incredibly well but will also propel the direction and mission of our organization to new heights during a pivotal time for the electroindustry," said NEMA Board Chair Annette Clayton, CEO and President, Schneider Electric North America. "With an energy landscape that is more sustainable and increasingly more electrified, Debra's more than 20 years of leadership on sustainability, Standards and globalization in D.C. trade associations will enable the NEMA membership to deliver even more benefits to consumers, businesses and the U.S. economy overall."

"I am honored to be joining the NEMA team and an industry that enhances the lives of Americans every day while pioneering innovations that spur long-term infrastructure modernization and economic growth," said Phillips. "I look forward to continuing the work of the talented NEMA team during an inflection point when digitalization, energy security, connectivity and workforce of the future are critical issues for NEMA Members, businesses and consumers alike."

Phillips will succeed Kevin Cosgriff, who is retiring at the end of 2021. During his seven years leading NEMA, Cosgriff strengthened the electrical equipment and medical imaging industries by modernizing industry Standards processes, expanding market analytical offerings, and overseeing focused and effective advocacy.

"It has been a privilege to serve such exceptional and important Member companies and lead a truly wonderful team," said Cosgriff.

"On behalf of the NEMA Board of Governors, I would like to thank Kevin for his outstanding leadership, unwavering commitment to our industries - especially his steady hand during COVID - and his many important contributions," said NEMA Board Chair Annette Clayton. "He has prepared NEMA for the future and we wish him well in his retirement."

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) represents nearly 325 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers that make safe, reliable, and efficient products and systems. Our combined industries account for 370,000 American jobs in more than 6,100 facilities covering every state. These industries produce $124 billion in shipments and $42 billion in exports of electrical equipment and medical imaging technologies per year.

