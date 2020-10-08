NelsonHall Expands Global Analyst Team As Demand For Insurance, Healthcare & Pharma Market Insight Grows

BOSTON, LONDON and PARIS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NelsonHall, the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation, is delighted to appoint two new analysts in response to growing demand for business process services insight in the insurance, healthcare & life sciences, and pharmaceuticals sectors. These industries are becoming increasingly important in the current climate, and are undergoing major operational change, which is driving the need for deeper and more focused guidance on how organizations can transform their operations to thrive now and into the future.

Alisa Samoylova, based in London, has a background in scientific research and biotechnology, and also in procurement. After her initial assignment looking at procurement transformation, Alisa will focus on the pharma sector, starting with a major study of vendor capability from an operational perspective.

Ashley Singleton, based in Houston, is an experienced health insurance product development manager and business planning analyst, and will focus on healthcare payer and provider, as well as the wider insurance sector. Her initial assignment will be a major study of healthcare payer transformation.

These key appointments are the latest additions to NelsonHall's global team, which is expanding in response to market demand for its unique brand of rigorous and insightful research and advice. John Willmott, NelsonHall's CEO, said "I'm delighted to welcome Alisa and Ashley to our global analyst team, which is continuing to grow as organizations look for primary fact-based analysis that cuts through the market confusion. Now more than ever, organizations need to be able to see beyond the hype and soundbites to understand what's really happening within their industry and how best to navigate these challenging times."

