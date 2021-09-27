Nelson To Join American Bankers Association Board Of Directors

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the "Company"), parent company of West Bank, announced that Dave Nelson, Chairman & CEO of West Bank, will be joining the American Bankers Association (ABA) Board of Directors. The American Bankers Association is the banking industry's National Trade Association representing banks of all sizes across America.

Nelson previously served on the Iowa Bankers Association Board of Directors for several years, including serving in the role of Chairman. Nelson has also served on several ABA committees. Nelson is one of six bankers from across the nation joining the ABA Board of Directors for a 3 year term that begins in October 2021.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has seven offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

For more information contact:Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309