LINCOLN, Neb., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) - Get Report today announced it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-to-announce-second-quarter-results-301328429.html

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.