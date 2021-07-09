TheStreet home
Nelnet To Announce Second Quarter Results

LINCOLN, Neb., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc.
LINCOLN, Neb., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc.  (NNI) - Get Report today announced it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at  www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at  www.nelnetinc.com .

