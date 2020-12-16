NEJM Catalyst Innovations In Care Delivery Doubles Publication Frequency

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEJM Group today announced that it will publish its digital journal, NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery, monthly beginning with the January 2021 issue, doubling its frequency in response to audience interest and to accommodate the large volume of high-quality manuscripts it receives.

The journal, from the publishers of the New England Journal of Medicine, was launched in December 2019 and published every two months. It features peer-reviewed content from health care leaders around the world and focuses on ideas to accelerate health care delivery transformation. NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery is curated for an audience committed to improving patient outcomes, including clinicians, clinical leaders, health care executives, academics, and other key constituents.

"We are making this change in response to the outstanding reception by subscribers, authors, and the greater health care community," said Thomas H. Lee, MD, MSc, Editor-in-Chief and Co-Chair of the Editorial Board. "By doubling our frequency, we have room for even more manuscripts as we aim to amplify bold ideas and practical innovations that can transform health care as a whole."

Each issue includes long-form articles, case studies, expert commentaries, Insights Reports (with proprietary data and expert analysis), and interviews. Submitted articles are evaluated for originality, innovation, practicality, and scalability, and are peer-reviewed for clarity and rigor. The editors are guided by a distinguished editorial board of leaders from provider, payer, and technology organizations; academic institutions; and governing and policy bodies who ensure consistently exceptional quality.

Since the journal's launch, the impact of Covid-19 on health care delivery has been profound. While the public health crisis is still unfolding, NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery serves as a valued resource for health care delivery executives and frontline workers who understand the need for rapid innovation, greater collaboration for accelerated learning, and agile implementation to address the new and complex problems caused by the pandemic.

" NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery is fulfilling its promise of making a unique and essential contribution to the health care delivery ecosystem, when executives and clinicians need new thinking and innovative ways to deliver care," said David Sampson, Vice President, NEJM Group. "In response to the pandemic, NEJM Catalyst has published many articles about Covid-19 and made them freely available. We continue to build on our foundation of being a trusted, indispensable source of information that improves the value of care."

Content in the January 2021 issue will address clinician wellness, organizational culture, the process of innovation, specialty care, data management, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and more.

Several distinct features of NEJM Catalyst add even more value for subscribers. Virtual events deliver thoughtful content-driven talks and panel discussions and are livestreamed internationally. Exclusive content and reports are drawn from its Insights Council, a qualified international group of more than 16,000 health care executives, clinical leaders, and clinicians, who contribute to monthly surveys.

For more information about subscriptions or site licenses, visit NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery . For submission guidelines and to submit a manuscript, visit our Author Center.

About NEJM GroupNEJM Group creates high-quality medical resources for research, learning, practice and professional development designed to meet the demand for essential medical knowledge among academic researchers and teachers, physicians, clinicians, executives and others in medicine and health care. NEJM Group products include the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Journal Watch, NEJM Knowledge+, and NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Resident 360, and NEJM Yi Xue Qian Yan. NEJM Group is a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society. For more information visit www.nejmgroup.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer ZeisNEJM Group781-434-7186 jzeis@nejm.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nejm-catalyst-innovations-in-care-delivery-doubles-publication-frequency-301194176.html

SOURCE NEJM Group