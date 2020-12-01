Neiman Marcus Group Leads With Love This Holiday Season

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of GivingTuesday, a day that encourages everyone around the world to come together to celebrate generosity and giving, Neiman Marcus Group is thrilled to share the history and continued success of their partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and how they will be engaging and encouraging giving amongst their associates, customers, and communities this holiday season.

NMG is a proud partner of BGCA, which serves 4.6 million kids and teens across 4,700 Clubs nationwide. By providing young people—primarily those from underserved and underrepresented communities—with a safe space to learn, play, and grow, the organization cultivates a sense of belonging in the lives of those who need it most. Throughout the partnership, NMG has donated over $650,000 to BGCA since 2017, equivalent to 650,000 healthy after-school snacks or 65,000 hours of homework help.

"As we lead with love, our philanthropic focus this holiday season is more critical than ever. Our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America ensures kids have the resources they need to thrive and contribute to sustainable positive community growth," said NMG Vice President of ESG and Belonging Mimi Sterling.

NMG's corporate social responsibility efforts are focused on being "All Heart" and leading with love, which means serving our customers, communities, and each other with heart. NMG's BGCA partnership comes to life in several ways this year:

Donations in Neiman Marcus and Last Call store locations and at Neiman Marcus online Virtual visits with Santa benefit BGCA, to book, click here A portion of several of Neiman Marcus' 2020 Fantasy Gifts directly benefit BGCA

NMG's commitment to serving our communities has been a cornerstone of the company's DNA since its inception and continues to honor the community-focused values and dedication founded by Stanley Marcus.

NMG's dedication to and investment in BGCA not only helps kids and teens to reach their full potential, it creates sustainable and measurable impact within our communities. Learn more at The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

About Neiman MarcusNeiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a physical 38-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, the premier destination for luxury fashion and goods, superior service, and an elevated retail experience for more than a century. Today, 9,000 associates contribute to the success of NMG's brands: Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call, and Horchow. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of AmericaFor 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neiman-marcus-group-leads-with-love-this-holiday-season-301183150.html

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc.