Neighbourly Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Chris Gardner, Chief Executive Officer, Neighbourly Pharmacy, ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. With 145 locations, Neighbourly is the country's third largest national pharmacy operator. With operations across seven provinces and one territory, the Company has a coast-to-coast footprint that provides significant scale and diversification. Neighbourly believes in providing accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Neighbourly's pharmacies often act as the center of care within the Company's communities, representing an indispensable source of both healthcare delivery and trusted advice for its patients. Neighbourly builds and maintains these patient relationships by providing the best possible healthcare and customer experience. For more information visit: https://neighbourlypharmacy.ca/ .

Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

