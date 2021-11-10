Neighborly Helps Homeowners Prepare For Entertaining Guests With Its Holiday Home Maintenance Checklist

New mobile app recently launched by the global community of home service experts makes readying a home for the holidays easier than ever before

WACO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly ® , the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, today released its 2021 Holiday Home Maintenance Checklist, which is now accessible via both Neighborly.com and the company's new mobile app. The checklist is designed to provide homeowners with helpful tips for winter holiday maintenance and enhancement ideas recommended by Neighborly's trusted home service brands.

By making the holiday season's checklist accessible via its new mobile app, Neighborly is not only providing homeowners with expert home maintenance recommendations, tips and tricks all in the palms of their hands, but the company is also simplifying the process for homeowners to connect with trusted local home service professionals whose work is backed by Neighborly's Done Right Promise™ .

"Whether your gatherings are small or large, remote or in town, this checklist is the perfect resource for ensuring your home is 'guest-ready' for the holidays," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "These tips provide some of the most common seasonal home maintenance needs for homeowners to keep in mind, and our service brands at Neighborly are happy to help with getting the job done so you can focus on enjoying the busy holiday season to the fullest."

The 2021 Holiday Home Maintenance Checklist provides actionable items that any homeowner can look into, as well as projects that are best handled by expert professionals from Neighborly service brands, including Molly Maid, Mr. Rooter Plumbing, Mr. Appliance and many more.

This 2021 guide includes but is not limited to projects such as:

Save time and treat your home with a professional deep cleaning prior to guests' arrival.

Keep your kitchen appliances in tip-top condition so they can handle all the cooking.

Switch your fans to clockwise to pull cold air up, forcing warm air downward.

Boost your curb appeal and make a great first impression with new landscaping.

Illuminate your walkways with outdoor lighting for guests as they come and go.

Allow a professional to expertly install and remove your holiday lighting and décor for fun without the fuss.

To access the full checklist, download the Neighborly app by visiting https://www.neighborly.com/ .

In addition to housing this checklist and other useful resources created to help homeowners keep their homes in the best possible shape, the Neighborly app is currently offering its users the chance to enter the Neighborly Sweepstakes upon downloading. Users who begin regularly using the app and checking into the Sweepstakes daily will have a chance to win daily gift cards or discounted services and will also receive daily entries for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.*

For more information about Neighborly's service brands, visit www.neighborlybrands.com .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion ends 12/31/21. For Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit http://neighborly.com/rules . Sponsor: Dwyer Franchising LLC d/b/a Neighborly, 1010 North University Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76707.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and nearly 5,000 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com . More information about Neighborly, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neighborly-helps-homeowners-prepare-for-entertaining-guests-with-its-holiday-home-maintenance-checklist-301421153.html

SOURCE Neighborly