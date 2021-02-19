Neighborly Brands Prepared To Service Homeowners In Aftermath Of 2021 Winter Storms

WACO, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly ®, the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, is doing all it can to continue helping homeowners in the aftermath of the harsh winter storms wreaking havoc on countless communities across...

WACO, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly ®, the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, is doing all it can to continue helping homeowners in the aftermath of the harsh winter storms wreaking havoc on countless communities across the United States.

Neighborly, based in Waco, Texas, is the parent company of 28 home service brands represented by nearly 4,500 franchise locations, all focused right now on doing their respective parts to fix the winter damage currently being inflicted on homes and businesses.

Since Monday, Neighborly brands including Mr. Rooter Plumbing, Rainbow International Restoration, Aire Serv and Mr. Electric have been responding to a significant influx in home service requests related to burst pipes, flooding damage and other emergencies caused by the weather. As the ice and snow begin to melt, Neighborly expects that even more damage will become apparent and require maintenance from its service professionals.

"Our hearts are with everyone whose homes and lives have been affected by this extreme weather," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "Our headquarters and many of our team members were hit hard as well, so we know the severity of damage spanning the southern region. It's in times like these that our home services are truly essential, and we're proud to be able to provide some relief wherever we can as we all navigate these serious conditions."

For a quick list of best practices in the aftermath of recent winter storms, click here. To request services from a Neighborly brand in your area, visit www.neighborly.com.

About Neighborly®Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 28 brands and more than 4,500 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/ . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neighborly-brands-prepared-to-service-homeowners-in-aftermath-of-2021-winter-storms-301231928.html

SOURCE Neighborly