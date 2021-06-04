Neighborhoods.com Appoints Ted Ellis As Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhoods.com, a leading operator of specialized online real estate marketplaces, is pleased to welcome Ted Ellis as chief technology officer, effective immediately. Ellis brings more than 16 years of experience guiding engineering and product organizations, and will be primarily responsible for growing the company's technical vision while ensuring technological resources are being used efficiently, profitably, and securely.

"Ted is a seasoned leader who is not only proficient in the technical space, but also understands how it connects with every aspect of our business--from sales, marketing, customer success and product, to our national network of real estate agents, all the way to our end users," said Bill Ness, CEO of Neighborhoods.com. "We are thrilled to have Ted on the executive team and look forward to the financial and business accomplishments we will achieve with his visionary leadership."

Prior to Neighborhoods.com, Ellis was the former CTO of Knock Rentals, where he played an essential role in helping the company secure $10 million in Series A funding. He is also the former CTO of A Place for Mom, and during his tenure was integral in helping the company more than triple its annual revenue. Other notable positions include directing fulfillment and order planning services at Drugstore.com, a division of Walgreens, and leading technical programs for Amazon.com's 3PL platforms, including Target.com, Toys 'R' Us and Apple. Most recently, Ellis consulted startup and midsized companies, and advised on technical architecture, recruitment and product strategy.

Neighborhoods.com, which comprises brands 55places.com, neighborhoods.com, and 55places Mortgage helps visitors through the entire homebuying and selling journey. Its core products provide up-to-date home sale listings across the U.S., comprehensive neighborhood descriptions, photos, independent reviews, and access to its program of highly qualified real estate agents.

"The addition of Ted will only enhance our multidisciplinary approach to building a unique experience for our real estate consumers, and I'm excited for what's on the horizon," added Ness.

