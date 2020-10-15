Neighborhood News Announces Community Newsletter Franchise Opportunities

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhood News, a community newsletter and website publisher established in San Antonio in 1996, announced today that it is implementing a new program to sell franchises, beginning their expansion efforts in...

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhood News, a community newsletter and website publisher established in San Antonio in 1996, announced today that it is implementing a new program to sell franchises, beginning their expansion efforts in Texas and Arizona. The franchises will be offered by Neighbors Choice, LLC and will operate under the name Neighbors Choice™. This program will provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to offer newsletters and websites to communities beyond the company's current markets.

"Neighborhood News currently serves close to 100 communities throughout Texas, from El Paso to Houston, including San Antonio, Dallas and Austin," said Susan Schopp, President and CEO of Neighborhood News. "We've been growing—expanding our services and equipment—and are ready to make the Neighbors Choice franchise available to serve more communities."

Neighbors Choice franchisees will have the benefit of operating an independent business using an established model in their own local, protected territories. Services available for franchises to offer clients include newsletter production and ad sales for neighborhoods and homeowners' associations; graphic design; website development, hosting, and maintenance; in-house printing; in-house mailing; electronic newsletters; electronic news alerts and social media management. Franchise owners will work with neighborhood leadership to create effective and timely tools and resources for communicating with the area's residents.

John Schopp, Neighborhood News Chief Financial Officer, believes Neighbors Choice will be a solid franchise program. "Not only does this program capitalize on the growth of the community newsletter franchise industry, but it has the support of an experienced and proven organization behind it," he said.

"Ideally, franchisees will be dynamic, inspired individuals with the sales experience, networking skills and business acumen needed to run a successful company," said Susan Schopp. "We believe each franchise will be a benefit to both neighborhoods and small businesses."

Read more about the Neighbors Choice franchise at neighborschoice.com.

About Neighborhood News Susan Schopp, a San Antonio native, started Neighborhood News in 1996 as a home-based business selling ads and publishing neighborhood newsletters for homeowners' associations. As more neighborhoods and municipalities became clients, she leased office space, hired employees and created in-house mailing and printing departments. The company currently provides community newsletters and websites to nearly 100 neighborhoods in cities throughout Texas.

