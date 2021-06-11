Neeyamo Organized Its 5th Exclusive Annual Analyst Event - NLight 2021

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., the global leader in offering global HR & Payroll services to multinationals in over 190 countries, hosted its fifth exclusive invite-only annual Analyst Day Event - nLight on June 11, 2021. The event focused on bringing together critical stakeholders, analysts, advisors, influencers, and thought leaders in the global HR industry, to acquaint them with the latest developments across Neeyamo's business verticals and throwing light on future endeavors.

For the second consecutive year, Neeyamo held nLight as a virtual event following the uncertainties and travel restrictions that were posed by COVID-19 since 2020.

Through the event, Neeyamo's key leadership team addressed a global audience about recent developments at Neeyamo and its overall vision to help multinational organizations evolve beyond borders through its end-to-end HR & Payroll solutions. Further, the team presented an inside look at Neeyamo's roadmap for the upcoming year and revealed its new R&D vertical - the Skunkworks Factory. The event also witnessed the launch of the GAIN ( Globally Accelerated Implementation from Neeyamo) methodology, which is aimed at fast-tracking the implementation process of Neeyamo's solutions for its customers. The event offered an opportunity for the attendees to connect directly with Neeyamo's leaders to understand the organization's goals, positioning, and differentiating capabilities.

Samuel Issac, Senior VP - Strategy at Neeyamo, said, "We are pleased to have hosted a diverse set of analysts, advisors, and leaders from the HR fraternity worldwide at nLight 2021. We were able to present our plan and progress towards achieving our goal of 'One World, One HR' by helping multinational organizations evolve beyond borders. Furthermore, we were able to throw light on Neeyamo's plans for the forthcoming years as we continue to grow across new markets and geographies and win brilliant customer deals."

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With more than 2,500 professionals serving clients across 190-plus countries and underpinned by its technology wing NeeyamoWorks, Neeyamo works at the intersection of business and technology to deliver best-in-class HR solutions to global enterprises and create sustainable value to its stakeholders. Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. With deep functional and industry expertise, and its breadth of geographical reach, Neeyamo envisions standing at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet the market-specific requirements including Global Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Administration, Background Screening, and Employee Helpdesk - to name a few. To know more, visit us online at https://www.neeyamo.com.

