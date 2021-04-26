Neeyamo Invites The Global Payroll Industry To Celebrate Global Payroll Week 2021

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a market leader in the global payroll and HR ecosphere, is elated to invite the world's payroll industry for the fourth annual Global Payroll Week that will be commemorated from April 26, 2021,...

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a market leader in the global payroll and HR ecosphere, is elated to invite the world's payroll industry for the fourth annual Global Payroll Week that will be commemorated from April 26, 2021, to April 30, 2021. On account of this occasion, Neeyamo will collaborate with experts from leading payroll associations and organizations to acknowledge the work put forth by exemplary payroll professionals worldwide and open doors to improving their payroll skillset through education, training, and networking opportunities.

As a seasoned player in the global payroll market, Neeyamo believes in elevating the visibility of the global payroll industry and payroll professionals who have constantly been helping the world get paid despite uncertainties.

Samuel Issac, Sr. Vice President of Strategy and Head of Marketing at Neeyamo, commented, "Neeyamo is thrilled to sponsor the fourth annual Global Payroll Week 2021. We are happy to see the event gaining significant momentum and recognition year on year. It gives us a sense of pride in joining hands with several other enthusiasts to propagate payroll knowledge across the industry and celebrate outstanding payroll leaders worldwide. We call upon everyone to join us in making this event successful."

The event will include exclusive webinars, contests, award programs, and several other thought-provoking engagements focused on throwing a spotlight on the payroll fraternity and honoring global payroll professionals, at large. In line with that, Neeyamo is organizing an engaging series of podcasts where payroll practitioners, specialists, and leaders from around the world will share region-specific payroll insights. Click here to know more.

For more information related to the event, visit https://gpminstitute.com/education-events/global-payroll-week. Follow the hashtags #globalpayweek #withNeeyamo to receive prompt updates.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With an extensive workforce serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR & payroll products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Neeyamo envisions to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet market-specific requirements, including Global Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Administration, Background Screening, and Employee Helpdesk. To learn more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Media Contact: Irene Jones irene.jones@neeyamo.com

