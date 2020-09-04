Neeyamo Expands Its Global Footprint By Launching A New Delivery Center In Mexico

PUEBLA, Mexico, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global HR and payroll services, is elated to announce the expansion of its global delivery center in Puebla, Mexico. The establishment of this new center will be a strategic move that allows Neeyamo to expand its existing delivery capability, ultimately meeting growing demand and resulting in enhanced customer satisfaction.

The center will play a significant role in deepening local expertise and help support customers in the LATAM region with near-shore support for their HR, payroll, and background screening services needs. Furthermore, this will increase Neeyamo's abilities to drive growth and innovation for our South America, Central America, and LATAM-based clients, as Neeyamo moves steadily towards building a strong global customer base and enhancing its global delivery model.

Commenting on the event, Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO at Neeyamo said, "We are extremely delighted to launch our newest delivery center in Mexico. It is a wonderful moment for all of us at Neeyamo. We are confident that this center will help us proactively explore newer growth opportunities and that it will scale up to become a strategically larger center in the foreseeable future. I am excited and looking forward to seeing the center becoming a strong contributor that delivers cutting edge solutions to the customers from the LATAM region."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With about 2000+ professionals serving clients across 190+ countries and underpinned by its technology wing NeeyamoWorks, Neeyamo works at the intersection of business and technology to deliver best-in-class HR solutions to global enterprises and create sustainable value to its stakeholders.

Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. With deep functional and industry expertise, and its breadth of geographical reach, Neeyamo envisions to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet the market-specific requirements across the HR services and technology landscape. To know more visit Neeyamo online at https://www.neeyamo.com

Media Contact: Irene Jones, HR Evangelist, irene.jones@neeyamo.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neeyamo-expands-its-global-footprint-by-launching-a-new-delivery-center-in-mexico-301124568.html

SOURCE Neeyamo Inc.