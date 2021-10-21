Neenah To Report Third Quarter Earnings On November 2, 2021

Neenah, Inc. (NP) - Get Neenah Inc Report announced today it will issue a press release covering third quarter financial results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss business results at 11:00 AM (ET) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Interested parties are invited to listen live via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.neenah.com .

Those who wish to actively participate in the call should register for the earnings call in advance by visiting the Direct Entry link https://conferencingportals.com/event/WFVbrllr. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on Neenah's website under Presentations & Events / Event Archive. In addition, a replay of the call will be available until November 10, 2021 and can be accessed by calling (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and entering access code 56609.

About Neenah

Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end-users, shareholders, and employees. With manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials and imaging & packaging. Our materials are in various products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit www.neenah.com .

