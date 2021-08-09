Neenah Foundry Showcases The New InfraLOCK™ High Security Manhole Cover At The 2021 Public Works Expo In St. Louis, MO

NEENAH, WI., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neenah Foundry, a leading American manufacturer of highly engineered, structural and sustainable solutions for infrastructure and industrial markets, is showcasing its new InfraLOCK™ heavy duty manhole cover system at the 2021 Public Works Expo (PWX), August 29 - September 1. This innovative manhole security solution incorporates the ultra-strong ABLOY ® PLM340 padlock, designed specifically to protect the nation's underground infrastructure. Utility, transportation, municipal, data management, and industrial enterprises understand the need to deliver services around-the-clock, knowing that any threat to their operational security or putting the public's safety in jeopardy can cause a loss of revenue and tarnish reputations.

This unique solution is extremely user friendly and simple to use, operating similar to a normal manhole cover. Neenah Foundry has produced such American-made municipal infrastructure and construction products for nearly 150 years.

Neenah Foundry will be located in booth #821 at the PWX tradeshow where engineers will deliver technical presentations focused on InfraLOCK on August 29 at 12:30 pm and August 30 at 10am. This manhole security solution will also be featured in a 50-minute technical presentation at the PWX Exhibitor Solutions Theater on August 29 at 3pm, and, showcased at the New Product Theater on August 31 at 2pm. Sign up to attend a presentation at https://www.nfco.com/pwx-invite/.

About Neenah Foundry

Neenah Foundry is part of Neenah Enterprises, Inc., one of the most comprehensive infrastructure and industrial manufacturers in North America. The Company serves the infrastructure market and agricultural, construction, defense, material handling, and mining industries. The Company's most recognizable products include manhole covers and frames, drainage gates, and cast-iron trenches in roads and airport runways across America and internationally. NEI currently operates facilities across the U.S. including Deeter Foundry in Lincoln, NE.; Neenah Foundry in Neenah, WI.; Morgan's Welding in Myerstown, PA.; and Reliance Foundry in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. Additional information about Neenah Foundry and NEI is available on the Company's website at www.nfco.com.

About ABLOY Critical Infrastructure USA

A division of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, ABLOY Critical Infrastructure USA is a performance partner for critical infrastructure customers. They provide critical asset security and remote access management solutions, minimizing security risks and increasing the efficiency of processes at critical infrastructure owned by governments and businesses globally. Visit www.abloyusa.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Alex Warren, Director of Marketing & CommunicationsNeenah Enterprises, Inc.248-703-9194 alex.warren@neenahenterprises.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neenah-foundry-showcases-the-new-infralock-high-security-manhole-cover-at-the-2021-public-works-expo-in-st-louis-mo-301351254.html

SOURCE Neenah Enterprises, Inc.