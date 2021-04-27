Neenah Expands Sustainability Efforts By Earning Nine USDA Certified Biobased Product Labels

Neenah, Inc. (NP) - Get Report proudly achieves nine verified U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Products in their durable label solutions lineup as further evidence of its commitment to sustainability efforts.

With this third-party verification, various DISPERSA®, ENDURA®, and PREVAIL® durable label and board products have earned the ability to display a unique USDA label highlighting their biobased content ranging from 68-99%.

"Neenah is extending our rich history of sustainable products, partnerships, and certifications into our performance labels portfolio," says Vishal Rao, Vice President for Neenah Industrial Solutions. "While product functionality remains key, customers increasingly factor environmental impact into their decision criteria. The USDA Certified Biobased Product label on these products highlights the renewable nature of the raw materials as a critical advantage of our durable label products, beyond their industry-leading functionality."

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Renewable, biobased materials displace the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that exacerbate global climate change.

"Achieving this USDA third-party verification for our products is part of a long-term environmental strategy of making eco-investments over time to enrich our overall offering for our customers," concludes Rao.

About Neenah

Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end-users, shareholders, and employees. With manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, custom-engineered materials, and premium packaging. Our materials are found in a variety of products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit www.neenah.com .

