Need New Cash In The New Year? Worx Launches #PowerofX Contest With $10,000 In Prizes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worx is providing an eXtracurricular activity for crafters, creators, artists and anyone with a competitive, money-making interest: the #PowerofX Contest. Launching Nov. 9 and running through Jan. 8, 2021, the contest is simple: create an X-shaped project using at least one of the Worx MakerX tools. Share a photo of your finished project to Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter with a brief description including which MakerX tool that was used, tag #PowerofX, #Contest and @WorxTools and prepare to win up to $5,000 to ring in the New Year.

Entries can be anything participants make with MakerX, the new go-anywhere creative tools from Worx, including furniture, jewelry, leather crafts, airbrushed artwork and more as long as it has an X in its shape. The MakerX line revolves around a 20V battery hub that powers five different ergonomically designed tools, including an air brush, angle grinder, mini heat gun, rotary tool and wood and metal crafter.

"We're so eXcited to announce this mostly friendly competition and see all the ways our fans, followers and customers multiply their creativity by the Power of X with our MakerX tools," said Lauren Gomez, director of marketing at Positec, which manufactures a variety of yard and power tools, including all Worx products.

"We hope this contest gives everyone a fun and meaningful project during their time at home, especially during the holidays, and that the prizes give participants hope that better things are to come in 2021. So, arm yourself with the new MakerX line of power tools, envision your best X-shaped project and eXceed all eXpectations."

The grand prize is $5,000, second place is $2,500, third place is $1,000 and three honorable mentions will win $500 each. MakerX will begin accepting entries on Nov. 9, and the contest will run through Jan. 8. Winners will be announced in early January - just in time for to get the winners' New Year started right with some extra cash in their wallets.

For more information on the contest and how to enter, visit www.Worx.com/Power-of-X-Crafting-Contest. To learn more about the new MakerX line, visit www.MakerXNation.com.

About Worx

Worx is a brand of power and yard tools from Positec USA, one of the fastest growing companies serving the global power equipment market today that has been designing, engineering and manufacturing power tools since 1994. It is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of a complete range of consumer and professional power tools and accessories, lawn and garden equipment, and related products with worldwide distribution. Positec serves as a leading supplier to the OEM and private brand power equipment market as well as offering its own brands including Worx and Rockwell. Since its founding, Positec has achieved industry-leading growth and employs nearly 4,000 people in 12 countries. More information is available on the company's websites: www.worx.com and www.positectoolgroup.com.

