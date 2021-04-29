Need A Notary Public? Just A Phone Call Or Text Away - 614 Notary Brings Mobile Services To Businesses And Individuals In Columbus And Central Ohio Area

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 614 Notary ( https://www.614notary.com/ ) recently highlighted its unique mobile services to help businesses and individuals looking for on-call notary services delivered to the home or office. A full spectrum provider, 614 Notary offers legal witnessing services for car titles, loan documents, powers of attorney, affidavits, bail bonds, living wills, medical documents, official signings, and much more. 614 Notary is fully licensed by The Ohio Secretary of State as Notary Publics and is also certified by the The City of Columbus Office of Diversity and Inclusion and The Ohio Department of Administrative Services Equal Opportunity Division (DAS/EOD) as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Mobile notaries are available 24/7 by confirmed appointments and may be contacted via phone/text or online .

"We've been Ohio Notary Publics since 2011 and became Notary Signing Agents by the National Notary Association (NNA) in 2019, after we noticed a rising demand for agents who can handle loan documents," said John Burton, President of 614 Notary also an Ohio State Alumni "The company has grown slowly but steadily since the start in 2019, however the pandemic really shifted our focus. Walk-in notary service providers around the city shut down because of quarantines and social distancing protocols, and the general public was having a really hard time getting the notary services they needed. So, my wife Linda and I decided to focus more on the general public's request for service than a loan signing request directly from Title agencies and Mortgage companies. We can get to any location in the city on the same day, or anywhere in the central Ohio area with a little notice. Just give us a call and let us know what you need, and we'll be happy to work something out."

"People are usually surprised at first to discover that there is a local notary public who is willing to come right to your home or office," said Linda Burton, Vice President of 614 Notary. "But everyone loves the convenience of our services. And we're so happy we can help people while taking precautions to keep everyone involved safe during these challenging times."

About 614 Notary LLC

Located in the heart of downtown Columbus, 614 Notary is a full-service mobile notary company that is family and minority-owned with more than 20 years of combined experience. 614 Notary specializes in all documents that require notarized signatures, including loan documents, guaranteeing all paperwork to be executed accurately and in full compliance with state laws. All agents are Commissioned State of Ohio Notary Publics, NNA Certified Signing Agents with cleared background checks, Notary2Pro Signing Agent graduates, and fully E&O insured and bonded. 614 Notary provides professional notary services with the convenience of front door delivery. Learn more at: www.614Notary.com .

