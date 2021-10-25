NECA Sets New Standard With Industry Reunion In Nashville

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From Oct. 9-12 in Nashville, Tennessee, the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) held its first in-person Convention and Trade Show since 2019 to massive acclaim and broken records. NECA celebrated a 17% increase in attendance amongst members, representing the largest purchasing power in the electrical industry.

Pulling out all the stops, attendees experienced general sessions with football legend Archie Manning, country music star and entrepreneur John Rich, and business mogul and star of "Shark Tank" Daymond John. Multiple days of top-notch education were also provided, covering such subjects as leadership, workforce development, safety, codes and standards, communication, and much more. For the first time, NECA 2021 Nashville also featured contractor-led sessions on leadership, technology, and construction solutions.

The NECA Show focused on innovation and empowerment. The forward-thinking ideas presented at the Innovation Zone enabled everyone to walk away with products, ideas, and inspiration to take back to their business.

Additionally, through a silent auction, NECA raised $20,874 for the charity Folds of Honor. NECAPAC, the political action fund that supports industry-friendly candidates for Congress, also broke records at the Convention, with over $300,000 of contributions—doubling the goal going into the event.

The NECA Show continued to be the place for electrical construction decisionmakers. Over 72% of attendees categorized themselves as involved or in charge of final purchasing decisions at their companies, and 85% categorized themselves as highly or somewhat likely to purchase a product seen at the show.

"From the moment we opened registrations for NECA 2021 Nashville, we had been blown away by the enthusiasm from our chapters, our members, and the entire industry. Immediately, we saw registrations like we had never seen before," said Katie McCormick, NECA Executive Director of Meetings and Convention. "I am so proud of the event we put on, and it was gratifying to hear firsthand how excited our members were to be back together in person. NECA 2021 Nashville is a convention that we will never forget."

NECA approached this year's convention with a plan for a hybrid event, and the virtual component excelled at complementing the in-person event. All in-person registrants will have the opportunity to access the on-demand section of the virtual event as well. All content is archived and available on-demand for 30 days following the end of the convention. For more, visit necaconvention.org.

