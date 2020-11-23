Nebula Cosmos Max And Cosmos Projectors Now Available

With Android TV 9, USB, HDMI And Chromecast Built-In, The Cosmos Max Is Ideal for Movie-Time At Home

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebulaby Anker Innovations, a global leader in the projector market, today announces the availability of two next generation projectors in the company's line-up: the Cosmos Max ( 4K)and Cosmos ( 1080p) home cinema projectors.

Cosmos & Cosmos MaxThe Cosmos and Cosmos Max provide 1080p and 4K resolution, respectively. Both can project images onto any flat surface including a screen, wall or even the ceiling. Featuring Android TV™ 9 as the operating system, the Cosmos Max includes 16GB of onboard storage while the Cosmos offers 8GB for apps and downloads.

This allows customers to download and use their favorite video and streaming apps with over 7,000 apps through the platform including Netflix ®, HBO ®, YouTube™ and YouTube TV™. It also allows for sports apps such as ESPN, MLB.TV, NBA, and NFL as well as news apps like ABC, Bloomberg TV, CBS and CNN. Alternatively, users can connect to the projectors using the HDMI or USB ports, or wirelessly connect over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or cast via Google Chromecast™.

Four 10-watt speakers offer Dolby Digital™ and Sound Dimension ® high-quality audio right out of the box, eliminating the need to purchase a separate home audio system, however the Cosmos and Cosmos Max also offer audio output connections via Bluetooth, HDMI and optical (S/PDIF).

Both projectors in the Cosmos line feature HDR-10 technology and a static contrast ratio of 1000:1 / dynamic contrast ratio of 100,000:1. The Cosmos Max offers 1,500 ANSI Lumens while the Cosmos offers 900 ANSI Lumens to deliver an image that projects brighter colors, deeper blacks and improved dynamic range.

Additionally, with up to ±40-degrees of both horizontal and vertical keystone correction, the Cosmos and Cosmos Max can be placed in a variety of positions for a square and stable image.

AvailabilityBoth projectors are currently available on Amazon.com, or the company's website at www.SeeNebula.com as well as via select retail locations around the world. The Cosmos and Cosmos Max are available for $799.99 and $1799.99, respectively.

For more information, please visit the website at SeeNebula.com .

About Nebula: Nebula represents an exciting new class of smart, portable entertainment products. This includes our line of smart projectors. These devices are breathing new life into the projector space in 5 key ways: beautiful and portable designs, incredible sound, amazing battery life, rich content and smart AI.

About Anker: Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav and Soundcore. For more information, please visit www.anker.com.

Anker is a trademark of Anker Innovations Limited. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

