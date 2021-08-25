Nebraska Trial Lawyer Earns 15th Year Of Recognition In Best Lawyers

David A. Domina of Omaha-based Domina Law Group has been named for the 15th consecutive year to The Best Lawyers in America®

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David A. Domina, Founder of Domina Law Group, has been selected for inclusion in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the nation's oldest attorney rating services.

A nationally renowned trial attorney, Domina has now been selected to the prestigious Best Lawyers list 15 years in a row. This year, he earned his recognition in the category of Commercial Litigation.

National Recognition. Proven Results.Selection to Best Lawyers is a major achievement that speaks volumes about the respect and esteem attorneys have cultivated amongst their colleagues.

Based entirely on peer review, Best Lawyers curates its annual list by soliciting nominations and exhaustive surveys from members of the bar. These attorneys, judges, and legal scholars are asked to vote for attorneys who they feel best exemplify what it means to be the "best".

Given its selectively, a very small percentage of all practicing lawyers earn selection to the final list.

About David A. DominaAs Founder of Domina Law Group, David Domina has cultivated a reputation as one of the sharpest and hardest-working trial lawyers in the nation. His varied and voluminous record of success is virtually unprecedented, and includes an array of victories in high-stakes cases involving commercial litigation, anti-trust, agriculture and environmental law, personal injury and product liability, and other complex matters of civil trial practice.

Domina has had many achievements over his 40+ year career. Some of these include:

Trying over 350 cases to verdict and arguing over 250 State and Federal Appeals.

Being one of a handful of attorneys to win a $1+ billion jury verdict and successfully defend criminal capital cases - virtually no lawyers have done both.

Winning a multi-million dollar class action for shareholders of a public insurance company.

Spearheading major litigation involving Roundup cancer claims, the Keystone XL Pipeline, the opioid industry, and more.

Domina's legacy of success in the courtroom has earned him respect among colleagues and a diverse clientele, who range from wronged and injured individuals to consumers, farmers, Native American tribes, and entire communities. His ability to successfully protect the rights and interests of so many is a large factor behind his continued recognition in Best Lawyers.

David A. Domina founded Domina Law Group in 1975. Since that time, Domina has led the firm in recovering more than $2 billion for clients and securing landmark rulings that have changed laws and lives. For more information, visit www.dominalaw.com.

Media Contact Brian Jorde BJorde@dominalaw.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nebraska-trial-lawyer-earns-15th-year-of-recognition-in-best-lawyers-301362895.html

