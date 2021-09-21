Neat Microphones' Skyline Desktop USB Mic Will Be Available In Black Or White For A MSRP Of $69.99 When It Launches In October. Pre-order Now At Www.neatmic.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today unveiled the all-new Neat Skyline™ desktop USB microphone. In today's world people are entrenched in daily video conferences, virtual meetups with co-workers, friends and family, online education, podcasts, content creation, and more. No matter the need, it's vitally important to be heard clearly. Neat's all-new Skyline desktop USB condenser microphone will far outperform a computer's built-in mic, making you sound better and clearer whether being used at home, in the office, or in the classroom. Developed by the renowned team that founded Blue Microphones, Neat's Skyline microphone lets you command the room with high-quality, crystal clear 24 bit/96 kHz digital audio in an elegant and clean design that can work well on any desktop. Skyline is the perfect mic addition for laptops, desktops, tablets, and any other compatible devices with a USB input. Neat Microphones' Skyline launches at participating retailers worldwide this October, and with its MSRP of just $69.99, the Skyline will quickly become one of the most important pieces of tech for your daily work and play. Pre-order your Skyline today by going to www.neatmic.com/skyline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005401/en/

Neat Microphones' all-new Neat Skyline USB mic is the perfect desktop addition to significantly improve how you sound when conferencing with co-workers, family, and friends. Pre-order today so you can command the room with Skyline when it launches in October. MSRP $69.99 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"It's abundantly clear that high-quality voice capture is critical in our lives today and will be just as important in the future," said Skipper Wise, Neat Microphones Founder and Vice President at Turtle Beach. "As the founder of the team that championed better microphones for the masses, it is great to have our first product with Turtle Beach be a mic designed to help the most people with their daily conferencing needs. Our team has worked tirelessly to make Skyline the right mic for a variety of everyday uses, and we're proud to add it as the newest microphone to our list of renowned products that have come before it."

Uptown, downtown — anywhere you want to be heard — the Skyline takes your audio to new heights by offering outstanding versatility and incredible sound quality. Skyline's high-resolution 24 bit/96 kHz audio starts by simply plugging it into the USB port on your PC or Mac. Skyline includes a USB-C to USB-A cable for easy connection to your computer. Once connected, colleagues, friends, and family will quickly note your improved voice clarity when you talk, and for those times you don't want to be heard, Skyline features a large mute button for quick, easy silence.

Additionally, in June Neat revealed the King Bee® II analog XLR microphone - the eagerly anticipated successor to Neat Microphones' original award-winning King Bee. For musicians, podcasters, or streamers, the King Bee II offers outstanding versatility and incredible sound quality. Vocals, drums, electric guitar, piano, and acoustic instruments shine with the King Bee II, while spoken word applications, from voiceovers to podcasting to streaming content, can be captured with crystal-clear clarity and depth. Neat Microphones' King Bee II launches at participating retailers in North America and Europe this fall, with pre-order availability starting in early October. With its irresistible MSRP of $169.99, the King Bee II will quickly become one of the most useful and commanding mics in your hive.

Neat is creating the next generation of microphones, with products that embrace cutting-edge audio technology and innovative design. Whether you record in a professional studio or your home, whether it's music, podcasts, gaming, voiceovers, or conferencing/chatting with colleagues, classmates, friends and family, Neat captures it all with exceptional audio clarity and looks. For the latest information on the Neat Skyline and Neat Microphone's complete lineup of professional and consumer microphones, visit https://www.neatmic.com.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005401/en/