Nearshore Customer Experience Provider, Itel, Set To Hire 1,750 People This Fall

VIEUX FORT, Saint Lucia, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, the nearshore region's leading customer experience (CX) delivery partner, has announced it will hire 1,750 new team members as it ramps up recruitment efforts following a season of rapid growth. Over the past eight weeks, itel has acquired new business, through successful sales efforts and acquisition, while simultaneously experiencing tremendous growth in its existing client programs. Over the next 4-6 weeks, itel's recruitment initiatives will uncover the 'best of the best'; those who have the talent and expertise to provide outstanding customer experiences in Retail, eCommerce and Telecommunications.

As the forward-thinking brands across itel's client portfolio continue to transform and digitize their CX services to meet the demands of the new economy, they are relying on itel's recruitment capabilities to see them through one of the busiest times of the year. itel has been preparing for this season of expansion by investing in contactless recruitment technologies that enable high-volume recruiting, and some of North America's most influential brands will see itel onboarding new talent, including customer service representatives, trainers, HR professionals, managers and more. To serve this rapid growth, itel has also expanded its leadership team across its Operations and Experience units

"We're seeing a surge in new business, which naturally means more jobs being created. This is exactly what we've been planning and preparing for over the past few months, and with new technologies and teams in place, we're ready to exceed expectations for both our clients and new hires," explained Yoni Epstein, itel's Founding Chairman & CEO. "It's a competitive labor market out there, but as a Caribbean-born business that is now global, we have an edge and understand the market better than any of our competitors."

itel's commitment to provide continuous career advancement in an engaging, diverse and inclusive company culture, has made the company an employer-of-choice among many career-minded professionals and university graduates eager to work in a cutting-edge sector that is quickly moving up the global value chain. By designing eye-catching and modern facilities that make employee comfort and safety a top priority, they've also changed the face of outsourcing in the region, which has led them to be recognized as leaders in their industry, gaining various awards, including "Caribbean BPO of the Year - Overall Winner" and "BPO Employer of the Year" by Outsource to the Caribbean.

Applicants can find more details on available career opportunities at www.itelinternational.com/careers.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearshore-customer-experience-provider-itel-set-to-hire-1-750-people-this-fall-301394672.html

SOURCE itel