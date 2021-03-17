Nearly Half Of Americans Would Burst Their Budget For A 'Lucky' Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new LendingTree survey finds that many Americans may let luck or superstition influence their homebuying behaviors. In fact, nearly 4 in 10 said "I'll pass" on a home and had a superstitious explanation for that decision.

Key findings

More than a third (38%) of Americans have decided against buying a home because of a superstition .

. Men are more likely than women — 51% versus 27%, respectively — to skip out on a home purchase for superstitious reasons.

Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) homebuyers refuse to live next to a cemetery .

. Another 32% would skip out on buying a home with an unlucky street number, and 30% wouldn't buy a house if the previous owners experienced a tragedy, such as death.

Almost half (47%) of homebuyers would ignore their budget for a "lucky" house .

. On average, survey respondents are willing to go at least $38,000 above their target home price.

above their target home price. More than 4 in 10 (43%) survey respondents who reported being previous home sellers said they have had difficulties selling their home, thanks to superstitious buyers.

For the full survey report, please visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/homebuying-luck-survey/ .

