Nearly Half Of Americans Began Taking Immunity-Supporting Supplements Over The Last Year, Survey Finds

TheraBreath and YouGov Survey Identify Large Percentage of Americans added Wearing Masks, Using Hand Sanitizer and Practicing Social Distancing to their routines in the past year; Nearly half added vitamins or immunity-supporting supplements to their routine.

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraBreath, the world's largest doctor-founded and dentist-operated oral health care company, today released findings from a national survey conducted on its behalf by YouGov of 2,474 Americans showing that while the majority added masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing to their routine during the past year, nearly half added immunity-supporting supplements to their routine. According to the survey, 74 percent of Americans started using hand sanitizer and/or washing their hands more frequently in the past year, 82 percent started wearing masks, and 77 percent started socially distancing; while 40 percent started taking vitamins or immunity-supporting supplements.

The survey also indicates that nearly half of American parents are providing their children with vitamins or immunity-supporting supplements as of this past year. This will become increasingly important as several states across the country have opened or are preparing to re-open schools, where children may be much more susceptible to illness and ineligible to be vaccinated.

Key findings from the survey include the following:

Nearly half of parents (43 percent) are providing their children with vitamins or immunity-supporting supplements

The majority of parents (73 percent) are requiring their children to use hand sanitizer and/or wash their hands more frequently

72 percent of parents are requiring their children to wear masks

69 percent of parents are requiring their children to socially distance

The majority of parents (75 percent) have agreed that giving their children an immunity-supporting flavored spray would be easier or about the same as giving their children a pill version to swallow. More specifically, 25 percent said a spray would be much easier than a pill and 21 percent said it would be somewhat easier.

Of the popular natural ingredients included in many immunity-supporting supplements, the majority of Americans believe Vitamin C has immunity supporting benefits/abilities. The following is a breakdown of each ingredient and the percentage of Americans who believe they have immunity-supporting benefits or abilities:

Vitamin C (65 percent)



Zinc (41 percent)



Elderberry (26 percent)



Copper (11 percent)

"With spring upon us and restrictions loosening, the world is beginning to reopen. This research indicates many Americans are beginning to take a 360° approach to supporting their immunity during this critical time," said TheraBreath Founder and Chief Researcher Dr. Harold Katz. "While they have been educated on the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer, they are now beginning to understand the significant impact vitamins and immunity-supporting supplements can have on their family's overall wellness."

For more details on alternative, kid-friendly immunity-supporting sprays, please visit: https://www.therabreath.com/sprays-drops/immunity-support-oral-spray/ .

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Fieldwork was undertaken between March 12 - 16, 2021. Total sample size was 2,474 Americans aged 18+, 544 of which were parents of children under 18. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

About TheraBreathFounded in 1994, TheraBreath is a pioneer in the development of premium oral care products that are safe, effective, easy-to-use and loved by many. TheraBreath has grown to have an extensive line of oral care products that not only address major oral hygiene concerns such as bad breath and gum disease, but also promote overall wellness with natural, immunity-supporting ingredients to help keep you well year-round. For more information, please visit https://www.therabreath.com/ .

