Nearly 800 Faith Leaders Endorse Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock And Jon Ossoff In The Georgia Senate Run-off

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 775 faith leaders signed on to endorse Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Georgia U.S. Senate Election through a letter of endorsement created by the faith-based organization New Moral Majority. The endorsement letter was also shared with Faithful America members. It includes Georgia faith leaders announcing their public support, as well as Brian McLaren, Jaqui Lewis, Jennifer Butler, Harry Knox, Joshua Lesser, Robyn Henderson-Espinoza, John Pavlovitz, Michael-Ray Mathews, Robert Lee (great-grandson of Robert E. Lee), and more. A full list can be found at https://www.newmoralmajority.org/georgia .

This unprecedented action shows the commitment of faith leaders to elect political leaders who will enact legislation for the good of all - to work for human decency, ensure the economic well-being of all citizens and advance the common good. Throughout their campaigns, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have relentlessly attacked the faith and character of both Rev. Dr. Warnock and Ossoff. Faith leaders are speaking up to support the historic nominations of Rev. Dr. Warnock and Ossoff as candidates who lead with hope instead of fear, love instead of hate, and unity instead of division.

"It is significant that religious leaders are stepping forward to say it is time to heal our land and move forward in this county with more unity of purpose and spirit. It has been too long that we are divided by race, religion and ethnicity. The time has come to take significant steps to bring justice and equity to all in our country. We need to welcome the stranger, love our neighbor and stand up for those most vulnerable by electing moral leaders like Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff." -Rev. Dr. David Key, Sr., Founding Pastor, Lake Oconee Community Church, Greensboro, GA

"Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, a native son of Savannah, pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and a spiritual descendant of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Jon Ossoff, a young, energetic Jewish filmmaker, have centered their campaigns on the values of unity, justice, and healing. We want folks to know that we're behind them in their cause to mount a historic upset against two wealthy politicians with deeply rooted familial names who haven't shown much compassion for those we're called by scripture to support." - Rev. Ryan M. Eller, Co-Founder and Executive Director of New Moral Majority

"At its best, our faith critiques broken systems and serves wounded people. In the hands of cynical politicians, it does the opposite. Faithful America's members are showing that faith informs the values of progressives and conservatives alike. This diverse group of faith leaders endorsing a new progressive vision is a witness to the hunger for changes that will benefit the least of these among us." - Rev. Colin Holtz, Faithful America Board president, Atlanta, GA

Leaders from New Moral Majority, Faithful America, and many who have signed this letter are available for comment. New Moral Majority ( newmoralmajority.org ) and Faithful America ( faithfulamerica.org ) are not affiliated with the Warnock or Ossoff campaigns.

