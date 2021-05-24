Nearly $ 5 Bn Growth Expected In Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket During 2021-2025 | Growing Demand For Automotive Aftermarket Components To Be Major Trend | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 4.97 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive brake components aftermarket to register a CAGR of over 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, First Brands Group, Hyundai Motor Co., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of PARC vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2021-2025: SegmentationAutomotive Brake Components Aftermarket is segmented as below:
- Product
- Brake Pads
- Brake Shoes
- Brake Calipers
- Brake Rotors
- Brake Drums
- Brake Hoses
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
- Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44526
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive brake components aftermarket provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, First Brands Group, Hyundai Motor Co., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket size
- Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket trends
- Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket industry analysis
The growing demand for automotive aftermarket components is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high installation costs of advanced brake systems may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include: Global Automotive Radiator Aftermarket - Global automotive radiator aftermarket is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Alloy Wheels Aftermarket - Global alloy wheels aftermarket is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake components aftermarket growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive brake components aftermarket size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive brake components aftermarket
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake components aftermarket vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Brake pads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brake shoes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brake calipers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brake rotors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brake drums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brake hoses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Brembo Spa
- First Brands Group
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Tenneco Inc.
- Valeo SA
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-brake-components-aftermarket-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly--5-bn-growth-expected-in-global-automotive-brake-components-aftermarket-during-2021-2025--growing-demand-for-automotive-aftermarket-components-to-be-major-trend--technavio-301296784.html
SOURCE Technavio