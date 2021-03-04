Nearly $ 3 Billion Growth In Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights On Key Product Offerings By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market is expected to grow by USD 2.96 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the atmospheric water generator (AWG) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market will witness a Neutralimpact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth Decreasedin 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Industrials Include:

Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market - Global heat recovery steam generator (HSRG) market is segmented by product (horizontal HRSG and vertical HRSG) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wind Turbine Generator Market - Global wind turbine generator market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Participants:

Aldelano Corp.

Aldelano Corp. operates its business through segments such as Managed Staffing, Fulfillment Services, Warehousing Services, and To-Your-Door Service Program. The company offers solar watermaker AWG powered only by the sun. It comes with a 15-gallon fuel tank which can be upgraded to 55 gallon tank.

Atlantis Solar and Wind LLC

Atlantis Solar and Wind LLC operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers AWG such as Elite AWG.

AW International Ltd.

AW International Ltd. operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers AW800, AW400, AW10K, AW200, and solar-powered systems.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/atmospheric-water-generator-market-industry-analysis

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Atmospheric water generator (AWG) market is segmented as below:

Technology

Cooling Condensation



Wet Desiccation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market is driven by growing awareness and adoption of water safety regulations. In addition, other factors such as the growing adoption of solar AWGs are expected to trigger the atmospheric water generator (AWG) market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 20% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the atmospheric water generator (AWG) market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45811

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/atmospheric-water-generator-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly--3-billion-growth-in-global-atmospheric-water-generator-awg-market-2020-2024--includes-insights-on-key-product-offerings-by-major-vendors--technavio-301239356.html

SOURCE Technavio