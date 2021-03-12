Nearly $ 16 Billion Growth In Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2020-2024 | Growing Use Of Advanced Analytics Tools To Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal kit delivery services market is poised to grow by USD 15.93 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of advanced analytics tools.
The meal kit delivery services market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of a faster lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the meal kit delivery services market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The meal kit delivery services market covers the following areas:
Meal Kit Delivery Services Market SizingMeal Kit Delivery Services Market ForecastMeal Kit Delivery Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Albertsons Companies Inc.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc.
- Fresh Direct LLC
- HelloFresh SE
- Mindful Chef Ltd.
- Relish Labs LLC
- SCA Investments Ltd.
- SunBasket Inc.
- Three Limes Inc.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Non-Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Albertsons Companies Inc.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc.
- Fresh Direct LLC
- HelloFresh SE
- Mindful Chef Ltd.
- Relish Labs LLC
- SCA Investments Ltd.
- SunBasket Inc.
- Three Limes Inc.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/
