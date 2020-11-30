Near-Term Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global Countertops Market
This study analyzes the global market for residential and non-residential countertops (also called benchtops or worktops in some parts of the world), including kitchen, bathroom, and other (e.g., laundry and bar) countertops for the new construction and remodeling markets. In this study, countertops are defined as countertop surfaces, as well as edging and backsplash, but not countertop materials used as wall coverings.
How will the COVID-19 coronavirus impact the global economy? This report tracks recent developments, analyzing their impact in an easy-to-follow Economic Impact Tracker.
Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for countertop demand by material, market, and are of installation in square meters on a country-by-country basis. Global demand by material is also provided in dollars.
Tile made from granite, marble, or other natural stones are included in the Other Materials category. For purposes of this study, all engineered stone data is at the slab manufacturer's level. Demand and prices for countertops are measured at the installation level.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary 2. Overview
- Key Findings
- Demand by Region
- Near-Term Impact of COVID-19
- Pricing Trends
- Foreign Trade
- Global Countertop Production & Trade
- US Tariffs on Chinese Quartz Slab Imports
- US Tariffs on Indian & Turkish Quartz Slab Imports
- Environmental & Regulatory Factors
- Building Codes & Regulations
- Quality Compliance
- Eco-Friendly Materials
- Antimicrobial Properties
3. Markets & Area of Installation
- Key Findings
- Markets
- Demand by Market
- Residential Buildings
- Nonresidential Buildings
- Areas of Installation
- Demand by Area of Installation
- Kitchens
- Bathrooms
- Other Areas
4. Materials
- Key Findings
- Demand by Material
- Square Meters
- Value
- Solid Surface
- Demand by Region
- Market Share
- Laminate
- Laminate: Demand by Region
- Laminate: Market Share
- Granite
- Granite: Demand by Region
- Granite: Suppliers
- Marble & Other Natural Stone
- Marble & Other Natural Stone: Demand by Region
- Marble & Other Natural Stone: Suppliers
- Engineered Stone
- Engineered Stone: Demand by Region
- Engineered Stone: Market Share
- Porcelain Slab & Sintered Stone
- Other Materials
5. North America
6. Central & South America
7. Western Europe
8. Eastern Europe
9. Asia/Pacific
10. Africa/Mideast
11. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Cooperative Agreements
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
12. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Abbreviations
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Country Lists by Region
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Global Economic Outlook
- Global Population
- Global Building Construction Outlook
- Global Residential Building Construction Outlook
- Global Non-residential Building Construction Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Consentino
- Dupont
- Formica
- Panolam
- Wilsonart
