NDASA Announces Re-Election Of Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) announced that its Executive Leadership Team including James A. Greer, Chairman, Brian Drew, Vice Chairman and Jan Kornmann, Secretary were re-elected at its annual conference and trade show held May 25-27, 2021 in St. Louis Missouri.

James (Jim) Greer who was re-elected as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Association is the President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Coastal Drug Testing and Secure Screenings. All three companies are leaders in the Nation's drug and alcohol testing industry. Jim was previously elected Chairman in 2019.

Brian Drew is the Sr. Vice President of i3screen and Nationwide Medical Review which is one of the leading drug testing software and MRO service providers in the drug screening industry. Brian was re-elected Vice Chairman at the recent NDASA conference.

Jan Kornmann was re-elected Secretary of the Association. Jan is the CEO/ Owner of KorManagement Services LLC, Jan trains, consults, and manages workplace drug and alcohol testing programs and service agents.

The Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer serve as the Association's Officers and Executive Committee. Howard Taule currently serves as the Association's Treasurer. The organization is governed by a 19-member board of directors and is managed on a day-to-day basis by Jo McGuire, the association's Executive Director.

The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association is the largest trade organization representing the nation's drug and alcohol screening industry. The membership includes human resource managers, substance abuse counselors, Third Party Administrators, laboratories, employers, testing companies, safety professionals, and others. The goal of NDASA is to provide best practices training and certification, regional educational conferences, informational resources, Governmental advocacy efforts, as they work with regulators who impact the industry including the U.S. Department of Transportation.

