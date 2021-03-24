ND Paper Launches Finance Leadership Development Program

RUMFORD, Maine and OLD TOWN, Maine, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help ensure a stable and growing future, ND Paper has established a new program to build financial leaders for its company.

Program participants in the Finance Leadership Development Program will begin as plant accountants in one of the company's two mills in Maine: Rumford or Old Town. As a rotational program, each participant will be given a variety of assignments in plant finance, covering the gamut of corporate financial practices and manufacturing operations. This will provide a breadth of experience to the participant, equipping them with knowledge of plant-related accounting, cost center management, capital project accounting, investment strategy, financial analysis, as well any special projects that help improve the financial accuracy and outlook for the plant and company.

"This is a win for everybody," said Kenneth Li, ND Paper CFO, "as it will give each participant a more holistic understanding of financial practices for our manufacturing business and will provide our company with rising leaders who more thoroughly understand what our business needs to be financially healthy and successful."

In addition to CFO Kenneth Li, ND Paper CEO Ken Liu is the Corporate Executive Sponsor for the program. Liu is passionate about developing a vehicle to help foster growth in this way. "We have a 100-year vision to be a growing and sustainable pulp, packaging and paper company. That takes time, vision and, of course, resources. Of all the resources that are required in a goal the like this, the most important is people. I'm excited about this program because it's a vision for our company that is people-focused. We're taking talented individuals and giving them the experience and breadth of knowledge to become leaders. We invest in an employee today so that in a year from now—ten years from now—they become our new leaders and take our company to the next level."

To learn more about this program, or to apply, visit the following link. You can also go to www.us.ndpaper.com, select the "Careers", tab and search for the "Finance Leadership Development Program."

ND Paper is a leading pulp, packaging and paper company. As the US Division of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, the largest containerboard producer in China and Asia with $10 billion annual sales, we are part of a strong, global manufacturing operation and a rich customer-focused tradition. We are a leading company with a 100-year vision to invest in the growth and safety of our employees, scale our operations for our customers and markets, improve the sustainability of our industry, and build lasting partnerships in our communities. We are proud of our four mills in Rumford and Old Town, ME, Fairmont, WV, and Biron, WI, as well as our corrugated packaging plant in Sturtevant, WI. We are even prouder of our dedicated employees who together make quality products, provide expert service, and drive value to our customers in the marketplace.

