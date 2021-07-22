NCU's Master's In Accounting Accredited By ACBSP Through 2027

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northcentral University, a nonprofit, online, graduate-focused university, is pleased to announce that its Master of Science in Accounting program has obtained Accreditation Council for Business Schools and...

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northcentral University, a nonprofit, online, graduate-focused university, is pleased to announce that its Master of Science in Accounting program has obtained Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) accreditation through 2027.

Northcentral University's Master of Science in Accounting meets ACBSP's rigorous standards for quality.

"Accreditation means our program content meets ACBSP's high standards for curriculum, learning outcomes and program assessment," said Dr. Marie Bakari, who led the accreditation process. Dr. Bakari is program lead for the Master of Science in Accounting program.

ACBSP is a global business education accrediting body that uses an accreditation process based on the Baldrige Education Criteria for Performance Excellence. By evaluating aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials and educational support, ACBSP assesses a program's educational experience and commitment to continuous quality improvement.

NCU's MSA program is designed to help create a path to a CPA certification, arming professionals with accounting, auditing and tax skills that they can apply to solve problems and ensure compliance in business situations.

Dr. Eugene Wilkerson, dean of the School of Business, gave his thanks to those involved in the accreditation process.

"We heartily congratulate all those involved in this achievement and sincerely thank Dr. Bakari for spearheading this momentous undertaking," Dr. Wilkerson said. "Thanks to her meticulous efforts and coordination with stakeholders across the University, NCU's application for accreditation was accepted at first submission, without notes, conditions or opportunities for improvement."

For more information about NCU's Master of Science in Accounting program, visit https://www.ncu.edu/programs-degrees/masters/master-science-accounting.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. Over 12,000 adult students are enrolled in bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs at NCU, including business, education, health sciences, law, marriage and family therapy, psychology and technology.

Northcentral University is an affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

