NCR To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, will present at the following investor conferences: November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get NCR Corporation Report, a global enterprise technology provider, will present at the following investor conferences:

November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference

November 18, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time at the Citi Fintech Virtual Conference

November 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Stephens Investment Virtual Conference

December 1, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time at the BofA Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

A live webcast and replay of the sessions will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com ( investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the sessions.

About NCR CorporationNCR Corporation (NCR) - Get NCR Corporation Report is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com Twitter: @NCRCorporation Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005890/en/