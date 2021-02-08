NCR Recognized As A WW Leader In IDC MarketScape For Point Of Sale Applications For Fast Casual & Quick Service Restaurants, 2020-2021

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report, a global enterprise technology company for the hospitality industry, announced today it has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale (POS) Applications in Quick Service/Fast Casual Restaurants 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46261220, December 2020).

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together best-in-class software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR's comprehensive offering includes the signature NCR Aloha POS platform and NCR Silver Pro, to provide everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

"NCR makes simple possible for operators by providing and actively managing all the technology and services a restaurant needs to run their business," said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. "From guest acquisition and retention to order optimization and fulfillment and all the way to payments settlement, NCR's positioning in the IDC MarketScape assessment is representative of our ability to enable restaurants to focus on their food and their guests - not their technology."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "NCR takes an API-first approach to software development to meet the needs of its customers. NCR is positioned as a strong partner for end-to-end omni-channel support, now offering options for its brands to rollout contactless dine-in, contactless payments, server-enabled order and pay, plus new deployment models for Aloha in addition to consumer marketing and restaurant transformation advisory services."

"During these challenging times for restaurants, operators across segments are wisely putting a hyper-focus on enabling multiple service and payment options for guests while being able to leverage data and insights to better run operations and engage with guests," said Dorothy Creamer, senior research analyst, Hospitality & Travel Digital Transformation Strategies, IDC. "The NCR POS platform has evolved along with its restaurant partners to address the industry's needs with a robust, open architecture."

Creamer added, "POS software is a vital weapon in restaurants' arsenals to combat today's business challenges, but requires tight integrations and flexibility. Restaurants are seeking partners that will help navigate fluctuating business environments and customer demands with nimble solutions to address the specific challenges of the food service industry. With its robust omnichannel capabilities, cloud with local appliance approach and API-first strategy, NCR continues to enhance its system to become a modern platform of sale capable of effectively converting restaurants to digital organizations."

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com Twitter: @NCRCorporation Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

