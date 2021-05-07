NCR Named A Global Leader In 2021 RBR Branch Transformation Report

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced it has been named a global leader in the RBR Branch Transformation 2021 report.

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report, a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced it has been named a global leader in the RBR Branch Transformation 2021 report. The report examines the dynamics of branch transformation, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition builds on NCR's continued leadership in ATM ship share into 2021.

"NCR's recognition in RBR's report underscores that NCR is a leader in helping financial institutions combine their digital and physical assets - ATM, mobile, online and branch - to create connected experiences for their customers and bankers," said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, Global Banking, NCR Corporation. "Our strategy of driving growth in software and services has been a key factor in outperforming others and maintaining our leadership position in ATM ship share in 2020."

According to the RBR report, NCR is the largest provider of Assisted Self Service Terminals globally, excluding China, with 53% share. NCR is present in nine of the countries surveyed, the most of any manufacturer, and has the leading position in key countries including the United States, Canada, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

"Many institutions are critically appraising the value and purpose of their branch, assessing how customers experience physical outlets, access services and how the role of the branch can evolve," said Dominic Hirsch, Managing Director, RBR.

NCR ATMs have emerged as a strategic enabler for branch transformation by blending Financial Institutions' (FIs) physical and digital banking channels to improve customer experience and loyalty at a lower cost point while delivering the modern, innovative services that strengthen competitive advantages for FIs.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com Twitter: @NCRCorporationFacebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005103/en/