NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report, a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced the promotion of Owen Sullivan to President of NCR Corporation, adding to his existing role as Chief Operating Officer.

"Since his arrival three years ago, Owen has helped accelerate the transformation of NCR, drive a significant increase in customer satisfaction, establish our Business Unit-led organizational model and successfully execute our business plan," said Mike Hayford, CEO, NCR Corporation. "I look forward to his continued leadership as NCR drives growth by taking care of our customers and our people, focusing on product quality and making it easier to do business with NCR."

As President and COO, Sullivan is responsible for the successful execution of NCR's growth strategy, customer satisfaction and service delivery, and its transformation to a software and services-led enterprise.

Prior to NCR, Sullivan has a distinguished history of executive leadership positions with Manpower Group, fintech provider Metavante, and a 14-year career at IBM.

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

