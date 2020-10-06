NCP Capital Partners Acquires A Majority Stake In Beauce Caoutchouc Inc. And Its Subsidiary UCB Inc.

QUÉBEC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - NCP Capital Partners (NCP) has put in place NCP solutions d´usure L.P. in order to acquire a majority stake in the specialized wear parts manufacturer Beauce Caoutchouc Inc. (BCI) and its subsidiary UCB Inc. With the support of its clients and partners including Fondaction, NCP completed this investment by teaming up with the senior management of BCI, Louis Veilleux (President) and Éric Champagne (General Manager) who will continue to operate BCI and will remain shareholders.

BCI is located in La Guadeloupe ( Quebec). It specializes in the design and manufacture of rubber and silicone-based wear parts for several sectors of the economy, including mining, agriculture and municipal works.

"We are pleased that this transaction has been completed in collaboration with BCI management. While maintaining its current operations, BCI will be at the center of a comprehensive expansion and consolidation plan aimed at creating a major wear products and solutions company for the primary and industrial sectors", said Mario Jacob, Head of Private Equity at NCP.

"We are proud to offer our Family Office clients access to this high-performing asset class through private placement opportunities like this, that is supported by institutional grade analysis, due diligence and execution processes", said Christian Gagnon, Chief Investment Officer at NCP.

"Partnering with this extraordinary and diverse team is a critical step towards achieving our ambitious growth plan", said Louis Veilleux, President and shareholder of BCI.

"The experience and expertise of the NCP team brings significant added value to our existing dynamic management team. This partnership will accelerate our established strategic plan and will support a very bright future for BCI and its team", said Eric Champagne, General Manager and shareholder of BCI.

About Beauce Caoutchouc Inc.

Founded in 1987, BCI has established a solid reputation for its expertise, personalized service and the best lead times in the industry. In addition to its role as a subcontractor for the manufacture of wear parts for its numerous customers, BCI designs and manufactures, under the Flexarmor ® brand, innovative wear products for the mining and aggregate industry. In general, BCI's products are critical to extending the life of specialized and very expensive machinery.

About NCP Capital Partners - Digital Family Office

NCP Capital Partners is a multi-family office serving institutions, companies and private wealth. As part of its private equity investment strategy, NCP has an entrepreneurial approach targeting the acquisition of companies with exceptional management and high growth potential that can be integrated as part of an overall consolidation plan. NCP is a discretionary portfolio manager, exempt market dealer and fund manager regulated by the securities regulators of the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

