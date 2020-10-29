NCOA Welcomes New Chair-Elect Faye Wattleton

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well, is pleased to announce that Faye Wattleton has been named Chair-Elect of its Board of Directors. Wattleton brings over 40 years of executive leadership and corporate governance to NCOA to achieve its bold social impact goal to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030.

"NCOA is extremely fortunate that Faye has agreed to chair our board starting in October 2021 as we embark on a new and exciting chapter of growth," said James Knickman, NCOA Board Chair.

"Faye is a true visionary, and her insight and leadership will be key to charting a new course for NCOA while preserving, as our true north, our vision of a just and caring society in which each of us, as we age, lives with dignity, purpose, and security," said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President & CEO.

"I am honored to take on this leadership role at NCOA, which has a 70-year history as a national leader making life better for all of us as we age," said Wattleton. "I'm especially excited to be supporting an organization that believes every person deserves the resources to age with their best possible health and economic security."

Wattleton is Co-Founder and Director at EeroQ Hardware Incorporated. Over more than four decades, she has amassed an extraordinary and distinguished track record for leadership, both as a CEO of national not-for-profit organizations and as a board member of numerous public and private corporations, academic institutions, and high-impact philanthropic organizations.

Wattleton served as Co-Founder and President of the Center for the Advancement of Women, an independent, nonpartisan think tank conducting women-focused national research for public education and policy advocacy. From 1978 to 1992, she served as President and CEO of the nation's oldest and largest voluntary reproductive health provider and advocate, Planned Parenthood Federation of America. During the longest tenured presidency as the youngest and first African American to lead the organization, it grew to become the nation's seventh largest not-for-profit.

She has served on numerous public, not-for-profit, and corporate boards, including Estee Lauder, Kaiser Family Foundation, Columbia University Trustees, and WellChoice, Inc. She is also an inductee in the National Women's Hall of Fame and holds 14 honorary degrees.

About NCOAThe National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well. Since 1950, our mission has not changed: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. NCOA empowers people with the best solutions to improve their own health and economic security—and we strengthen government programs that we all depend on as we age. Every year, millions of people use our signature programs BenefitsCheckUp®, My Medicare Matters®, and the Aging Mastery Program® to age well. By offering online tools and collaborating with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA is working to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030. Learn more at ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

