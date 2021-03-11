NCOA Statement: American Rescue Plan Is A Momentous Step Toward Social Justice For America's Older Adults

ARLINGTON, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement by Ramsey Alwin, President and CEO of the National Council on Aging (NCOA), in response to enactment of the American Rescue Plan.

"On behalf of millions of older adults and their families, the National Council on Aging applauds President Biden and Congress for enacting the American Rescue Plan, which includes crucial funding for a broad array of critical community programs and individual benefits that will protect our most vulnerable older adults in this time of crisis and create a foundation for a more equitable future.

"NCOA is proud to have championed many key provisions in this historic legislation to increase the availability of much-needed services and benefits. The American Rescue Plan expands nutrition programs that can banish the specter of hunger haunting many older adults. There will be more support for life-saving health care services such as vaccinations and disease prevention, as well as to address social isolation. States, community-based organizations, and caregivers will also get the help they desperately need to keep older adults safe in their own homes and out of institutions.

"Specifically, the legislation includes $1.43 billion in funding for critical community programs provided under the Older Americans Act. These include:

$750 million for nutrition programs

for nutrition programs $25 million for services for Native American communities

for services for Native American communities $460 million for supportive services, including COVID-19 vaccination outreach and coordination and efforts to address social isolation

for supportive services, including COVID-19 vaccination outreach and coordination and efforts to address social isolation $44 million for evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention programs

for evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention programs $145 million for the National Family Caregiver Support Program

for the National Family Caregiver Support Program $10 million for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

"These provisions extend relief funding provided to the Aging Services Network that is beginning to run out, and they make investments in important new areas to support older adults and the community-based organizations that continue to assist them during the pandemic.

"This is truly a momentous first step toward reimagining aging in America as a social justice issue. NCOA stands ready to work with President Biden and Congressional leaders to continue this journey to build an America where every person can age with dignity, health, and financial security."

