NClouds Expands 24/7 Support With Site Reliability Engineering Services

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds ( www.nclouds.com ), a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today the expansion of its 24/7 on-call support services to include site reliability engineering services (SRE). A top managed service provider (MSP), the company also announced it has achieved Gold Tier MSP Partner status with Datadog , a leading monitoring and security platform for cloud applications used extensively by nClouds to support its customers' AWS infrastructure.

SRE is a culture and set of practices to ensure information systems' reliability and maintainability. nClouds 24/7 support services include Level 1 (L1), Level 2 (L2), and Level 3 (L3) support services to rapidly detect and resolve website issues. With the addition of SRE services, nClouds is now helping clients proactively avoid downtime and outages.

As part of its mission to continuously innovate 24/7 support and SRE service delivery, nClouds has expanded its partnership with Datadog, achieving the highest partner tier with demonstrated technical expertise and customer success.

"We're excited to recognize nClouds' considerable history of customer success leveraging Datadog in its DevOps and MSP services with the achievement of Gold Tier status for MSP," said Deniz Tortop, Vice President, Worldwide Channels & Alliances at Datadog. "It's an exciting partnership focused on helping customers deliver a positive experience on AWS."

Many DevOps teams are challenged to meet service level objectives ( SLOs ) and service level agreements (SLAs) for site availability and incident response times because they are stretched between delivering new features and supporting infrastructure. Incidents can have a real impact on a company's costs and reputation — long-standing research from Gartner puts the average cost of IT downtime at $336,000 per hour. nClouds' expanded services provide DevOps teams with new options to focus on innovation while meeting support SLOs and SLAs.

"In today's era of always-on services and customer expectations for uptime, a slow response can be costly," said JT Giri, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, nClouds. "More than half of our consulting clients already optimize their infrastructure with the help of nClouds 24/7 Support Services. Now we've added new SRE services and increased automation to prevent, diagnose, and resolve incidents even faster."

nClouds' engineers use automated, proprietary tooling called nCall, an alert and incident management platform, to resolve incidents faster, reduce costs, and minimize system downtime. For example, nCall's integrated runbooks functionality can improve mean time to resolution (MTTR), a standard performance indicator for support services, by 10 - 40%. nCall integrates with Datadog and other third-party tools to seamlessly sync alert data and streamline workflows.

