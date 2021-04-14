NCCN Announces Projects To Study Oral Decitabine And Cedazuridine In Collaboration With Taiho Oncology

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® ( NCCN ®) Oncology Research Program ( ORP) today announced that three projects have been selected to study oral decitabine (35 mg) and cedazuridine (100 mg). The NCCN ORP convened a Scientific Review Committee to review, evaluate, and select awardees and will provide oversight for the two-year studies—which will commence later in 2021. Research funding will be provided by a grant from Taiho Oncology, who will also supply the decitabine and cedazuridine tablet.

The selected projects are:

Michael Byrne , DO , Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center , Moffitt Cancer Center

, Phase 2 Study of Decitabine and Cedazuridine in Combination with Venetoclax for AML Relapse after Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Gurkamal Chatta , MD , Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

, A Phase 1b Clinical Trial: Improving Outcomes with Androgen Pathway inhibitors by Targeting DNA Methyltransferase Activity

, Oral Decitabine/Cedazuridine in Combination with Nivolumab as a Strategy to Enhance the Efficacy of Immune Checkpoint Blockade in Unresectable or Metastatic Mucosal Melanoma

"Congratulations to all of the selected investigators," said Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "We look forward to their work advancing our understanding of this medication combination. The potential for oral medication in place of intravenous delivery is particularly worthy of exploration, as this may provide better options for outpatient therapy with reduced office visits, which in turn improves access to care and helps underserved patient populations.

"Taiho Oncology is pleased to continue our collaboration with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network to help broaden the understanding of oral decitabine and cedazuridine for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies," said Terri L. Washington, DNP, RN, Vice President, Scientific Partnerships and Medical Affairs Operations, Taiho Oncology, Inc."These grants will help advance critical research and represent a step forward in exploring the full potential of oral decitabine and cedazuridine for patients to help improve outcomes."

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improves the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website and an informed consent database. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

