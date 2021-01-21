NCCI Virtual Annual Issues Symposium 2021--Registration Now Open

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) announced today that it has opened registration for its Annual Issues Symposium (AIS) 2021 —Stronger Together, to be held May 11-12, 2021. Offered virtually to the workers compensation industry and beyond, the event will be open to everyone and offered at no charge. Registration details can be found at ncci.com/AIS .

"There continues to be uncertainty around the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the American workforce and the workers compensation system," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "We are excited to provide an opportunity to bring stakeholders across the workers compensation industry together with AIS 2021."

At this one-of-a-kind virtual forum, attendees can expect actionable intelligence, unmatched analysis, and expert-led perspectives to inform their critical decision-making. AIS 2021 will help the workers compensation industry, including insurers, regulators, policymakers, and other stakeholders adapt to the changing environment.

This year's program will offer expanded opportunities to engage with experts and network with colleagues. To learn more about these experiences and to access the robust AIS 2021 agenda, check out ncci.com/AIS.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Contact

