NCAA® March Madness® On SiriusXM

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship will air in its entirety on SiriusXM, giving subscribers nationwide access to every minute of March Madness on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app. In addition to live play-by-play of every game, SiriusXM listeners will also get the most in-depth daily coverage throughout the tournament on several exclusive 24/7 college sports talk channels.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship tips off with the First Four® on March 18 and runs through the Final Four® and national championship game on April 3 and 5. SiriusXM will also air Spanish-language broadcasts of the Final Four and championship games.

All Men's NCAA Tournament game broadcasts are provided to SiriusXM by Westwood One, the official network radio partner of the NCAA.

Tournament match-ups and SiriusXM channel assignments will be available at siriusxm.com/ncaamonsxm starting Monday, March 15.

On Selection Sunday®, March 14, SiriusXM listeners will get up-to-the-moment coverage as tournament teams and first round match-ups are announced. On Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82), Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Steve Torre will host special Selection Sunday coverage live from 5:00 to 9:00 pm ET. Additionally, ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM (channel 84) will air a Selection Sunday special hosted by Jon Crispin, Fran Fraschilla and Mike Yam from 6:00 to 9:00 pm ET. The official NCAA Tournament Selection Show produced by Westwood One will air on CBS Sports Radio (SiriusXM channel 206) from 6:00 to 8:00 pm ET. The shows will feature interviews with special guests, including team coaches and NCAA Men's Basketball Committee chair Mitch Barnhart.

SiriusXM will also offer coverage of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship, providing listeners with live play-by-play of the Women's Final Four® and championship game. These Women's NCAA Tournament radio broadcasts are produced by Westwood One. On Monday, March 15, ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM will air a special "Selection Monday" show hosted by Krista Blunk and Nicole Auerbach as the tournament field is revealed ( 7:00 to 9:00 pm ET).

Throughout the tournament, SiriusXM's exclusive, dedicated college sports channels - ESPNU Radio, SiriusXM ACC Radio, SiriusXM Big 12 Radio, SiriusXM Big Ten Radio, SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio and SiriusXM SEC Radio - will offer the most extensive and in-depth college basketball news and tournament talk available on radio. SiriusXM's 24/7 college sports channels feature several former coaches and players including Pat Bradley, Tom Brennan, Jon Crispin, Dalen Cuff, Tony Delk, Sean Farnham, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel, Steve Lappas, Evan Moore, Chris Spatola, Earl Watson and Tim Welsh, as well as analysts Nicole Auerbach, Krista Blunk and others.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has led the Blue Devils to five National Championship titles, will continue to host his weekly SiriusXM show throughout the tournament. Basketball and Beyond with Coach K airs on ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM and is available on the SiriusXM app.

The next series of episodes of Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo's new SiriusXM original podcast - Digging Up The Past - will debut this Monday, March 15, and will feature Russo and guests looking back at the history of the NCAA Tournament. Digging Up The Past takes a historical deep-dive into the events and innovations that have shaped the sports landscape. This next four-episode series will examine NCAA Tournament history from its origins as an eight-team competition in 1939 through 1978, featuring some of the great teams and players from that period, including the dynasty UCLA teams of the 1960s and 70s, the groundbreaking 1966 Texas Western team, the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers, which was the last undefeated Division I team to win the championship, and more.

Listeners will hear from college basketball stars from that era, as well as insiders who have covered the sport for decades, including Willie Worsley, Jerry Lucas, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, Don Chaney, Lennie Rosenbluth, Quinn Buckner, Dick Vitale, Billy Packer, Bill Raftery and many others.

Men's and Women's tournament games, as well as SiriusXM's exclusive 24/7 college sports talk channels, are available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios, on the SiriusXM app and however they stream in their house. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

Digging Up the Past with Christopher Russo is available on the SiriusXM app.

NCAA, March Madness, First Four, Final Four and Selection Sunday are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) - Get Report is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting our business; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM: Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncaa-march-madness-on-siriusxm-301245954.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.