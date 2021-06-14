NC MedAssist Hosts Inaugural Golf Tournament To Support Under-Resourced Patients With Free Prescription Medication

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals and teams are gathering for the inaugural Dispensing Hope Invitational golf tournament, presented by Carolina Complete Health, on June 14, 2021, at The Palisades Country Club in Charlotte. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for North Carolina's only charitable pharmacy, NC MedAssist, which provides free prescription medication to low-income and uninsured state residents. More than 90 individuals are registered to participate.

"Not only does NC MedAssist provide prescription and over-the-counter medications at no cost to North Carolina's more vulnerable neighbors - they also provide hope. The mission is simple, but the service is life-changing for our patients and their families," said Michael Bolewitz, PharmD, NC MedAssist's Board of Directors Chair and COO of Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

This year's top sponsors include Carolina Complete Health, Wyrick Robbins, AmerisourceBergen /Lash Group, Atrium Health, Deloitte, and United Printing.

NC MedAssist is a charitable pharmacy that serves patients in all 100 North Carolina counties through its Free Pharmacy Program. Patients enroll in the program either in-person, online, or through partner enrollment sites throughout the state. In the last fiscal year, NC MedAssist served 20,014 patients and dispensed 232,516 90-day prescriptions valued at $71.3 million. To ensure all those in need of assistance receive it, NC MedAssist raises funds each year through events, corporate sponsorships, individual donations, and grants.

"We believe that no one should choose between putting food on their table and filling their doctor-prescribed medications," stated NC MedAssist CEO Lori Giang. "Giving the community access to critical medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, will help improve a patient's overall health, which in turn will lower healthcare costs for all stakeholders."

Funds raised go toward the purchase of generic prescription medications and other programming costs. For every dollar donated, NC MedAssist will be able to dispense $22.48 in prescription medications to the North Carolina community. To donate to NC MedAssist or for more information on the 2021 Dispensing Hope Invitational visit https://medassist.org/golf2021/

About NC MedAssist: NC MedAssist is a statewide non-profit pharmacy that provides free prescription medication to all low-income, uninsured North Carolinians who qualify for their Free Pharmacy Program. NC MedAssist offers three programs that address the needs of children and adults.. Learn more about NC MedAssist at www.medassist.org. You can also visit their Facebook and Twitter pages, or contact them to find out how you can help.

