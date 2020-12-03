RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the NC Rate Bureau, North Carolina's insurance companies have collectively proposed a 25 percent increase on property insurance premiums. On December 10 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will hold a virtual public hearing on this issue.

"The NC Homeowners Alliance opposes the insurance companies' outrageous efforts to raise rates by 25 percent for property insurance," said Wendy Harris, North Carolina Homeowners Alliance Chair. "In the middle of a pandemic when many families are struggling, the insurance companies do not need billions more from consumers. We are opposing any increase in property insurance rates at this critical time for North Carolinians."

Wendy Harris will speak on behalf of the NC Homeowners Alliance at the public hearing.

Harris is also available to participate in virtual interviews and news segments on behalf of the NC Homeowners Alliance. Potential points of discussion include:

How insurance ratemaking works in North Carolina , which is unique compared to every other state

, which is unique compared to every other state Why the consumer voice is critical in that process

Cumulative impact of rate increases over the past seven years

Grassroots efforts to oppose the rate increase

About the NC Homeowners Alliance The NC Homeowners Alliance represents the interests of property owners and raises awareness of issues and legislation in state and local governments across North Carolina that affect consumers' most important investment: their home. The Alliance is an initiative of NC REALTORS®.

Media contact: Pam Melton336-294-1415 260599@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nc-homeowners-alliance-opposes-massive-insurance-rate-increase-301186055.html

SOURCE NC Homeowners Alliance