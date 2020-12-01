NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Announces Strategic Realignment Of Entertainment And Monetization Businesses To Super Serve Latinos In An Evolving Media Space

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises today announced the realignment of several of its divisions designed to fuel growth in a rapidly changing media market driven by Latinos' demand for culturally relevant storytelling across linear, digital and mobile formats. The new structure will maximize Telemundo's content across all its platforms and strengthen collaboration between the company's award-winning creators and the revenue and distribution team.

Effective immediately, the realignment of functions includes the following:

Ronald Day is elevated to President of Entertainment and Content Strategy , continuing to report to Beau Ferrari , Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. In addition, Romina Rosado is promoted to EVP, Entertainment and Content Strategy reporting to Day. Both executives have led the company's omnichannel strategy resulting in significant growth across linear and non-linear platforms. With a focus on entertainment and in collaboration with Telemundo Global Studios, Network News and Sports, the division will ensure content is made available on all Telemundo platforms including Universo and Peacock, as well as other direct-to-consumer outlets, under a centralized and coordinated strategy. This division will develop a data-driven content strategy that is tailored to audience preferences and fits each of Telemundo's platforms across the portfolio.

is elevated to , continuing to report to , Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. In addition, is promoted to reporting to Day. Both executives have led the company's omnichannel strategy resulting in significant growth across linear and non-linear platforms. With a focus on entertainment and in collaboration with Telemundo Global Studios, Network News and Sports, the division will ensure content is made available on all Telemundo platforms including Universo and Peacock, as well as other direct-to-consumer outlets, under a centralized and coordinated strategy. This division will develop a data-driven content strategy that is tailored to audience preferences and fits each of Telemundo's platforms across the portfolio. A newly-redesigned Revenue Strategy and Distributionunit will be led by Peter Blacker in a broader role as EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Head of DTC Licensing, continuing to report to Ferrari. Blacker has been instrumental in leading the expansion of Telemundo's revenue streams and the development of its digital and emerging businesses. In his new role, he will focus exclusively on the commercialization, monetization and distribution of Telemundo content including direct-to-consumer and emerging platforms. Blacker will be responsible for partnering with Telemundo's creative engines (Global Studios, Entertainment, Sports and News), as well as with the NBCU Distribution & Licensing and Peacock teams, to develop monetization opportunities in the U.S. and globally. Telemundo Global Studios, led by its President Marcos Santana , will continue to oversee long and short-form content creation for all platforms including direct-to-consumer and emerging formats.

The current executive leadership team continues to report to Ferrari including: Amanda Calpin, Chief Financial Officer; Luis Fernández, President, Network News; Mónica Gil, Chief Administrative and Marketing Officer; Ashaki Rucker, SVP, Human Resources; Marcos Santana, President, Telemundo Global Studios; Ana Salas Siegel, EVP, General Counsel; Ray Warren, President, Telemundo Deportes.

"Telemundo is a market leader that represents the Latino of today. As our audience's media habits continue to evolve, Telemundo is evolving with them. This alignment will focus our creative teams to produce leading content across all platforms, while accelerating our commercialization teams to best deliver and maximize monetization in the marketplace," said Ferrari. "These businesses will be led by world-class executives and Telemundo is better aligned to super serve the multiplatform needs of our audience while driving long-term business growth in this ever-changing market."

As technology gives rise to new forms of storytelling, Telemundo is strengthening its leadership as the #1 producer of prime-time content in the U.S. to continue developing Latino content and storytelling across all screens, in both Spanish and English. This year, Telemundo has expanded its reach in the digital and social space. Its app has registered record growth and the network has cemented its leadership on YouTube as the #1 network in Spanish and English. Telemundo has also maintained the highest online engagement among Spanish-language networks across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and continued to lead Spanish-language AVOD with more than 3,000 hours of content on NBCUniversal's Peacock.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, Underground Producciones, an internationally renowned production boutique based in Argentina as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

