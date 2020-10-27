NBCLX Presents Election Night In America

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCLX, a new TV and OTT network designed for millennials and Gen Z-ers today announced its election night coverage for OTT, linear, digital, mobile and cable audiences.

Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT on November 3, LX News hosts will deliver election results from the network's new virtual reality set. NBCLX's Storytellers who are embedded in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C. will report for LX News with voters' sentiments. In addition, NBCLX's election night coverage will feature a visual artist who will live paint throughout the night.

Where To Watch NBCLX's election night coverage

OTT: Peacock (Vote destination), Roku and on Apple TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV through NBC owned station apps

Linear TV: Free, over-the-air in 43 U.S.-based TV markets. Click here for channel listings.

LX.com: NBCLX's free, live channel feed (no login required)

Mobile: Through NBC owned station websites and mobile apps. Click on "NBCLX" in the sites' menu bar

Cable: On Xfinity, Cox Cable, Optimum, Spectrum, and Verizon systems in select markets across the country

Based out of NBC 5 (KXAS) and Telemundo 39's (KXTX)'s Studios at DFW facility in Fort Worth, Texas, NBCLX is NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' new streaming and TV network that is engaging Gen Z and millennials by presenting news in an entirely new way and delivering storytelling that is personal, inspiring and thought-provoking. The NBCLX team is reporting on issues that matter to adults 18-45 by going beyond the headlines to give audiences depth and context through their powerful and visually-rich reporting.

About NBCLXNBCLX or 'Local X' is NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' new TV and streaming network that serves adults 18-45. NBCLX's innovative storytelling approach to news is personal, inspiring and empowers audiences to take part in the conversation. The network delivers more than 20 hours of local news and original programming each week through "LX News," and features fan-favorite shows 1st Look, George To The Rescue and Open House, as well as programming from various content partners. Audiences everywhere can watch NBCLX's stories, programs and the live channel feed on LX.com (no login required), on linear TV in 43 U.S.-based TV markets, on Xfinity, Cox Cable, Optimum, Spectrum, and Verizon systems in select markets, on the Roku platform for U.S. audiences, through Apple TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV through NBC owned station apps, and on mobile web through the NBC owned station apps (click on the 'NBCLX' tab). For more information about NBCLX and to check local listings, visit LX.com. Follow on social @NBCLX #NBCLX.

