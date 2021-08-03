NBC Olympics Selects Comcast Technology Solutions To Manage And Deliver Multi-screen Assets Across NBCU Digital Properties During The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

STAMFORD, Conn. and DENVER, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, and Peacock selected Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide multi-screen video management and delivery for its production of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which is taking place from July 23 - August 8, 2021. The announcement was made today by Bart Spriester, Vice President and General Manager of Content and Streaming Provider Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions, and David Wilburn, Vice President, Technical and Digital Operations, NBC Sports Group.

CTS is being used to help power digital video experiences across multiple NBCUniversal platforms, including NBC Sports, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, and NBC affiliates ­­-and across websites, apps, and set-top box VOD services. Notably, CTSuite services used by NBC Olympics include CTS' Content Delivery Suite, Direct to Consumer (D2C) Suite, Live Linear Suite, and Video on Demand Suite.

"NBC Olympics created an immersive, high-quality, and technically-complex sports programming experience, which is entertaining and inspiring millions of viewers across the country," said Spriester. "Our role at Comcast Technology Solutions is to remove much of that back-end complexity and enable NBC Olympics to deliver on its vision, delight viewing audiences, and support business partners and advertisers. We are thrilled to be entrusted by NBC Olympics to play such a central and multifaceted role in helping them manage, monetize, and deliver this epic video experience."

"Together with Comcast Technology Solutions, we are providing unprecedented coverage of the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics, which captivates audiences across multiple platforms and devices," said Wilburn. "We selected Comcast Technology Solutions to help us manage execution of the Games because of their proven track record and ability to power exceptional digital experiences at scale. Our joint-mission is to deliver one of the most meaningful and anticipated Olympics ever and provide viewers with as many ways to connect as possible."

Specifically, NBC Olympics is using CTSuite to provide centralized ingest of video assets; workflow management; video processing; linear and VOD metadata management; availability windows, content protection, and ad policies; content delivery services (CDN); video player technology with closed captioning and accessibility enhancements; and publishing across devices, sites, and apps. CTSuite is also providing the NBC Olympics team with comprehensive video data analytics and insights, along with a dedicated support and operations team committed to the success of NBC Sports' role in the Games.

Hundreds of media and entertainment companies around the world count on CTS to provide the innovation, scale, and expertise to succeed - anywhere and in any way that people use technology to connect. CTS is a true end-to-end partner that makes media brands more competitive today, and more prepared for the future.

About NBC Olympics

A division of NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games. NBC Olympics is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. NBC Olympics also produces thousands of hours of Olympic sports programming throughout the year, which is presented on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly-changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com.

